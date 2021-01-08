Nigeria: Buni Directs Sema to Provide Emergency Support in Geidam

8 January 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ndahi Marana

FOLLOWING the latest Boko Haram invasion into Geidam town on Wednesday, the Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, has directed the State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, to provide emergency support and take stock of destructions with a view to rendering humanitarian support and assistance to victims.

A statement by Mamman Mohammed, Director General of Press and Media Affairs to the governor, yesterday, said: "Following the unfortunate attack by insurgents in Geidam town, Governor Mai Mala Buni has directed the State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, to provide emergency support and take stock of destructions with a view to render humanitarian support and assistance to victims.

"Buni commiserated with the people of Geidam, and described the attack as most unfortunate. The attack came at a time when there is general improvement in peace and security across the state. The general improvement in security and support provided by government has given our people the opportunity to gradually resettle and reclaim their means of livelihood."

According to the governor, the attack would not deter government in its efforts to rebuild, reconstruct and rehabilitate communities initually destroyed by insurgency.

Buni commended the people of the state for their resilience and determination to rebuild their lives and move forward, adding: "The government and people of Yobe would continue to partner with the security agencies for the full return of peace and security across the state."

Meanwhile, SEMA officials have since arrived Geidam and taking stock of the destructions on private and public properties.

SEMA Executive Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Goje, said the agency had commenced stock taking of the damages caused by the attack.

"In line with the directives of Governor Mai Mala Buni, l am leading the team to Geidam to assess the situation and see areas in need of immediate intervention to provide succour to the people" Goje said.

