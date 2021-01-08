Zimbabwe: Police Refutes Social Media On Death of Infant At Bindura Bus Terminus

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has refuted social media claims that a police officer killed a toddler after smashing windscreen of a commuter omnibus that was loading at an undesignated point.

Social media was abuzz with reports that a police officer had 'killed' a child after he smashed a windscreen with a truncheon hitting the little baby in the process.

However, in a statement national Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said comprehensive investigations were conducted with the child and mother reported to be without any life threatening injuries.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police has taken note of the social media post titled 'Police Officer strikes, kills little baby with a baton in Harare' The public is advised that comprehensive investigations conducted by the police command has revealed that a team of police officers was on traffic enforcement duties along Second Street near Bindura bound commuter rank, Harare on 4th January 2021 at 12 noon when one of the members tried to arrest a kombi crew for picking passengers at an undesignated point and contravening COVID-19 regulations.

"The member smashed a windscreen on the kombi and the fragments hit the mother and the baby. A fracas occurred as the mother and members of the public remonstrated against the officers. After negotiations by the parties, the mother and the baby were taken to West End Clinic where medical checks revealed that no injuries had been sustained by the baby or mother. There were no life-threatening injuries to the two." said Nyathi.

He said despite the incident having captured and posted on social media the police officers and the mother did not report the incident.

"Surprisingly the police officers and the mother decided not to report the incident. They ignored the fact that the incident had been captured by various people through smartphones and posted on social media.

"The child is not dead as alleged on social media and this has been confirmed by medical personnel who are now in touch with the police and parents. The child was checked by medical experts on the same day and was not admitted at the hospital." he said

Nyathi said the ZRP does not tolerate the act of smashing windscreens by members of the police and reiterated that action will be taken against the errant police officers.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police does not condone acts of smashing kombis' windscreens and in the process endangering innocent members of the public's lives. The ZRP reiterates that action will be taken against the errant police officers. The Zimbabwe Republic Police Command is now taking to task the concerned members to account for their actions." he said.