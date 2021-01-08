South Africa: Police Launch Search Operation for Two Missing Persons in Levubu

press release

The South African Police Service in Levubu have launched search operations for two missing persons who disappeared separately at the area.

Mufahothe Azwidowi Andries (83) from Tshakhuma Rembuluwani was last seen on Wednesday 30 December 2020 at about 05:00. He allegedly left home to visit Thimbadola sawmill where he used to work. It is alleged that he is mentally challenged.

Since then he did not return back home. He was wearing a blue and red in colour jacket written Putco, brown long trouser and brown sandals.

Meanwhile, Rambau Constance (30) from Mashau Misevhe A, was last seen on Saturday 02 January 2021 at Mashau Magweni where she dropped off her 03-year-old daughter at her mother's house. Since that day she never returned back.

Police launched search operations in and surrounding areas including at their friends and relatives with no success.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the two missing persons may contact the investigating officer, Sergeant Nemahadani on 015 583 7400 or 079 684 9601 or crime stop number 0860010111 or the nearest Police Station.

The Police investigations and search operations are still continuing.