Namibia: Riemvasmaker Chief Dies of Heart Attack

6 January 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Clemans Miyanicwe

The chief of the Riemvasmaker community, Johannes Boy 'Attas' Mangani (80), died after he suffered a heart attack on Sunday at De Riet near Khorixas.

His daughter Susan Shipapo in a statement described Mangani as a true champion and gentle fighter for the official recognition of his traditional community since 1999.

"Chief Johannes Mangani was the last living leader of the legendary Big Five headmen of the community who led them back to South West Africa during their forced removal from apartheid South Africa in 1973 and 1974," Shipapo said.

"In his last hours . . . at De Riet he was surrounded by his wife, children, grandchildren, family, leaders and community residents. He died suddenly of cardiac arrest."

Mangani's family and the Riemvasmaker community leadership are yet to decide on a funeral date.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bobi Wine 'Evacuates' Children As Uganda Govt Cracks Down
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
'Grim Milestone' as South Africa Records Deadliest Covid-19 Day
Confusion Over Covid-19 Variant Testing in Namibia

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.