Namibia: Riemvasmaker Chief Dies of Heart Attack

The chief of the Riemvasmaker community, Johannes Boy 'Attas' Mangani (80), died after he suffered a heart attack on Sunday at De Riet near Khorixas.

His daughter Susan Shipapo in a statement described Mangani as a true champion and gentle fighter for the official recognition of his traditional community since 1999.

"Chief Johannes Mangani was the last living leader of the legendary Big Five headmen of the community who led them back to South West Africa during their forced removal from apartheid South Africa in 1973 and 1974," Shipapo said.

"In his last hours . . . at De Riet he was surrounded by his wife, children, grandchildren, family, leaders and community residents. He died suddenly of cardiac arrest."

Mangani's family and the Riemvasmaker community leadership are yet to decide on a funeral date.