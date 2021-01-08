Namibia: Parents Urged to Accompany Children to Beaches

ERONGO'S regional police commander for community affairs, inspector Ileni Shapumba, recently reminded parents to make sure their children do not visit the beach unsupervised.

Shapumba said although there were no drownings during the festive season, the community must help to ensure it stays that way.

"We have the duty to protect lives. We do not want the children to be exposed to dangers such as drowing or even being infected with the coronavirus. If a child really wants to swim, at least make sure they are swimming at places with life guards, like pools," he said.

Many children are using empty plastic bottles and foam boards as floating devices, Shipumba said.

A swimming instructor from Monarch Lifeguard Services, Nicolas Kazumba, is, however, appealing to parents not to allow their children to use these.

"They are not fit for floating. A bottle can open suddenly and fill up with water, and foam boards can break easily and cause drowing. We sometimes have free swimming lessons for children. Rather take advantage of that," he said.

Kazumba said safe floating devices cost less than N$100, but still advises adults to acompany their children to beaches.