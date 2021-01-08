Namibia: Parents Urged to Accompany Children to Beaches

6 January 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Taati Niilenge

ERONGO'S regional police commander for community affairs, inspector Ileni Shapumba, recently reminded parents to make sure their children do not visit the beach unsupervised.

Shapumba said although there were no drownings during the festive season, the community must help to ensure it stays that way.

"We have the duty to protect lives. We do not want the children to be exposed to dangers such as drowing or even being infected with the coronavirus. If a child really wants to swim, at least make sure they are swimming at places with life guards, like pools," he said.

Many children are using empty plastic bottles and foam boards as floating devices, Shipumba said.

A swimming instructor from Monarch Lifeguard Services, Nicolas Kazumba, is, however, appealing to parents not to allow their children to use these.

"They are not fit for floating. A bottle can open suddenly and fill up with water, and foam boards can break easily and cause drowing. We sometimes have free swimming lessons for children. Rather take advantage of that," he said.

Kazumba said safe floating devices cost less than N$100, but still advises adults to acompany their children to beaches.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bobi Wine 'Evacuates' Children As Uganda Govt Cracks Down
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
'Grim Milestone' as South Africa Records Deadliest Covid-19 Day
Confusion Over Covid-19 Variant Testing in Namibia

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.