South Africa: Four Suspects Shot Dead, Manhunt Underway for Armed Robbers

7 January 2021
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Four suspects have been shot dead, two rifles and a pistol have been recovered by members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) following a foiled cross pavement robbery at a filling station in the Bram Fischer area in Soweto.

At about 14:30 this afternoon, an intelligence-driven multidisciplinary team consisting of members from Crime Intelligence (CI) and the National Intervention Unit (NIU) responded to intelligence of a planned attack on a cash van.

The team of SAPS members noticed two suspicious looking vehicle's following the CIT vehicle into the filling station where security officials were to perform their daily duties of collecting monies from the ATMS situated at the said filling station.

Upon noticing the SAPS members, the two vehicle's with a group of armed robbers made an about turn resulting in a high speed chase. Hot on their heels, the team followed the vehicles to an identified address in the area where a shootout ensued.

Four suspects were shot dead while other suspects fled the scene.

The National Commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS), General Khehla Sitole has hailed the vigilance of the joint team.

"The vigilance of this team ought to be commended for executing our mandate as the SAPS without fear or favour. This incident should send a stern warning to all involved in all forms of criminality, especially violent crime, to steer clear of crime. We are hoping to apprehend the remaining suspects who managed to flee the scene with the implementation of the 72-hour activation plan to mobilize all resources".

The possibility of linking these suspects to a spate of violent crimes including the recent Cash-In-Transit heists in and around Gauteng cannot be ruled out. Members of the public who may have seen or know the whereabouts of these suspects are urged to contact their nearest police station or call the Crime Stop Hotline number on 08600 10111.

