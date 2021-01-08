South Africa: Health Minister to Parliament - We Will Vaccinate 40 Million People in 12 Months

7 January 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Rebecca Davis

A few hours before he made the announcement that South Africa would receive its first million vaccine doses in January, Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize took Parliament through the considerations around the vaccine rollout. What's clear is the scale of the task.

Forty million people to be vaccinated over 12 months - 6,300 full-time vaccinators, injecting up to 50 people per day.

These were some of the numbers provided to Parliament's health committee by health minister Zweli Mkhize on Thursday.

"The only measure of protection [against Covid-19] is going to come from the vaccination programme," Mkhize told Parliament, with a minimum of 67% of the South African population needing to receive a Covid-19 vaccine in order for the cycle of transmission to be broken.

At the time when Mkhize was addressing the portfolio committee, the question of where these vaccines would come from was still unanswered and causing considerable anxiety to the MPs present.

It was only at the tail-end of the meeting that Mkhize was able to announce that South Africa would be receiving one million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine in January from the Serum Institute of India, which is manufacturing the vaccine. A further 500,000 doses will...

Tagged:
