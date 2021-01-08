Nigeria: 103 Kidnapped Victims Rescued in Katsina - Masari

8 January 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)

... Says no ransom was paid to the kidnappers

Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina State on Friday said that security forces have rescued 103 kidnapped victims. Masari made this known while addressing some of the rescued victims at the Government House, Katsina.

"This is in continuation of the exercise that started with the recovery of the 344 students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara.

"We saw an opening and we are working with some stakeholders to make sure that we exploit the opening and bring back as many kidnapped victims as we can.

"We have so far returned 103 of the kidnapped victims and the process is still ongoing. We are doing this as quietly as we can, to make sure that nobody is harmed and further kidnapping is stopped.

"So, we are doing this with the army, the police, Air Force and the Department of State Security.

"I can assure you that no ransom was paid to the kidnappers," he said.

Masari urged the victims to consider the incident as something from the Almighty Allah.

"You have seen how you were rescued. No ransom was paid. this should show that prayer is effective, be patient, may Allah reward you for the difficulties you have gone through," he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some of the rescued victims were nursing mothers and girls aged from six to 16.

NAN also observed that a 70-year-old man, as well as, a soldier and an Anti-Riot Policeman were among those rescued. (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bobi Wine 'Evacuates' Children As Uganda Govt Cracks Down
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
'Grim Milestone' as South Africa Records Deadliest Covid-19 Day
Confusion Over Covid-19 Variant Testing in Namibia

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.