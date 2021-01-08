Nigeria: Jigawa Trains 664 LG Staff for N83.97m

8 January 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Aliyu Dangida

JIGAWA local government service commission has sponsored the study of 664 staff at the cost of N83.97million to enable them to acquire additional qualifications in various institutions.

Chairman of the commission, DIG Uba Bala (retd) who stated this while briefing newsmen on achievements recorded by his commission in 2020, said the benefitting staff on level 7-16 were drawn across the 27 existing local government areas of the state, as part of the commission's continued effort to enhance service delivery.

DIG Bala Ringim explained that the commission equally promoted 1,301 staff to higher levels in accordance with the stated law, stressing that 605 staff attended 32 workshops, seminars and induction courses conducted during the year under review.

His words: "The commission is committed to providing service delivery and manpower development for staff of local government areas of the state under levels 6-16."

The chairman stated further that 496 staff of local education authority and 411 from local governments retired from active service in the year 2020 while their benefits have been processed accordingly.

He added that 110 staff from local government and 47 from local education authority died while rendering active service, adding that the commission has introduced attendance register across the 27 LGAs to further stop absenteeism.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

