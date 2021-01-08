Malawi: Mia Self-Isolating After Testing Positive for Covid-19 - Deputy Speaker Kazombo Also Tests Positive

8 January 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Thumbiko Nyirongo

Transport Minister Sidik Mia, who is also Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Deputy President, is self-isolating after testing positive Covid-19 but he has reassured fans he has only minor symptoms.

Mia took a test for the virus that has swept the globe in the last 12 months having recognised the symptoms of loss of taste and smell.

"I wish to inform you that I have tested positive for Covid-19. I have self-isolated at home. I have mild symptoms and my condition is very stable," said Mia in a statement posted on his Facebook page.

"I advise anyone who has been in close contact with me these past days to please get tested. I urge you all dear friends to please adhere to the Covid safety guidelines," he added.

Mia also commended health workers across the country for their dedication in the fight against Covid-19.

The first deputy speaker of Parliament Madalitso Kazombo also confirmed to have tested positive for Covid-19.

Currently, Malawi has has 1407 active Covid-19 cases from less than 100 three weeks ago.

The Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 has since announced that it will ensure intensified fight against the pandemic by invoking public health guidelines, including restrictions on opening and closing times for bars and seating capacity in public transport.

Other mandatory measures include placing of hand washing facilities and sanitisers in public places such as shops, offices, markets and churches, reduction by half in seating capacity of public transport vehicles, observing social distance in gatherings, burying of dead bodies within 24 hours and a ban on preparation of communal food during funerals and other gatherings.

