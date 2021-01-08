Nigeria: Bandits Kill Four in Kaduna Community

Kaduna — Four people have killed in Katarma village, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, following an attack by bandits.

Unspecified number of people, mainly women who were abducted, were later rescued by troops.

The incident, according to a statement yesterday in Kaduna, by Samuel Aruwan, the state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, took place Wednesday.

Aruwan said the bandits were initially engaged by local vigilantes who defended the village before troops were mobilised to the location.

He said the state government was informed of the incident by security agencies.

"Security agencies informed the Kaduna State Government that armed bandits on Wednesday attacked Katarma village in Chikun Local Government Area, and kidnapped some locals, mainly women.

"According to the report, the bandits were initially engaged by local vigilantes who defended the village just before troops were mobilized to the location," the statement said.

Aruwan said the four persons killed in the attack include, Bulus Barde, Hassan Zarmai, Lawal Pada and Kefas Auta.

He added that three others - Amos Doma, Zamba Ali and Bomboi Busa sustained injuries from gunshots during the incident.

He said the women that were abducted by the bandits were rescued by the troops.

He said, "in response to the attack, air platforms were swiftly mobilised for armed missions over Katarma village and Kusasu village in the neighbouring Niger State."

According to him, "while the ground troops headed to the location, the air component went ahead and neutralized several bandits as contained in the operational feedback to the Kaduna state government".

Aruwan said the bandits were sighted at Katarma, clustered amid large herds of cattle, with others fleeing the location on motorcycles.

"They were quickly engaged by the fighter jet and neutralised.

"During armed reconnaissance over neighbouring Kusasu village, bandits on motorcycles were sighted fleeing from the aircraft and were engaged, as some abandoned their motorcycles and took cover in the bushes.

"Furthermore, missions were conducted over Albasu, Rahama, Sabon Birni, Kaya, Rikau, Galadimawa, Kerawa, Kidandan, Yadi, Dogon Dawa, Ngede Allah, Takama, Kuduru, Kuduru-Ungwan Yako track and the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari Road, spanning Birnin Gwari, Giwa, Igabi and Chikun Local Government Areas.

"At Yadi, bandits were sighted on foot and on motorcycles with large herds of rustled cattle, and were duly engaged. Other locations were calm with normal activities observed", the statement.

According to the commissioner, Governor Nasir El-Rufai, had sent his heartfelt condolences to the families of those killed by bandits at Katarma and prayed for the repose of their souls.

He said the governor also expressed satisfaction with the operational feedback and commended the military for sustaining the tempo in taking the fight to the bandits' enclaves