Namibia: Trade-Based Money Laundering - a Namibian Case

An accomplice in a crime is as guilty as the main culprit.

Some Namibian companies appear to have been established and legitimised by back-end criminal transactions and thrive on dirty money that just gets cleaned into the system.

Prosecutor general Martha Imalwa filed a 6 900-page affidavit in the Windhoek High Court at the end of last year requesting the confiscation of various individuals' and 15 companies' assets suspected to have been acquired through illicit funds flowing into the country.

Raising questions if Namibia has been sleeping on trade-based money laundering, the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) has decided to tail clearing agents as a way of combating money laundering.

A recent report by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) termed 'Trade-Based Money Laundering 2020 Update: Trends and Developments' has highlighted that this vice takes the form of investment of incriminated cash in high-priced goods/assets.

The prosecutor general obtained an interim property restraint order over a wide range of assets linked to six people accused in the Fishrot case, the wives of two of the accused, and 15 companies and close corporations in which they have a stake.

The court proceedings could result in the six men charged in the Fishrot corruption case being stripped of their assets if the PG proves the assets were obtained with illicit proceeds. This could form what FATF termed trade-based money laundering (TBML).

If the court finds the accused guilty, it means Namibia's economy was being fuelled by dirty money and proper structures should be put in place to stop and create awareness of trade-based money laundering.

According to the FATF evidence collected in the report, "typical TBML methods identified included the over-and under-invoicing of goods and services, multiple billing of goods and services, fictitious trades, the use of shell companies, and the investment of incriminated cash in high-priced goods (e.g, vehicles, watches, jewellery, gold, real estate, art, etc.).

The Fishrot assets which have been frozen by the court's order, include bank and investment accounts, interests in companies and close corporations, immovable properties, nearly 60 motor vehicles, firearms, jewellery and several luxury watches.

The FATF reports that because of over-and under-invoicing of goods and services, multiple billing of goods and services, fictitious trades - the country courts are still sitting on N$3,5 billion which is the overstated value of goods said to have been imported into Namibia between 2013 to 2016.

This was done so that companies can send inflated amounts of money out of Namibia to pay the suppliers of the imported goods, media reports stated.

The FATF also stated that criminals employ sophisticated TBML schemes that are difficult for authorities to detect.

FIC TO TAIL CLEARING AGENTS

According to the country's financial watchdog, the international trade system is open to a wide range of risks and vulnerabilities that can be exploited by criminal organisations and terrorism financiers.

The Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) explained that the complexities associated with the use of multiple foreign exchange transactions, diverse trade financing arrangements, and the merging of legitimate and illicit funds make the agents susceptible.

Moreover, the limited resources that most customs agencies have available to detect suspicious trade transactions, makes them more vulnerable.

The FIC explained that criminal enterprises move money to hide its origins and integrate it into the formal economy through the financial system and moving hard cash through the border.

However, in recent years importing and exporting goods and services through the international trade system has vulnerabilities that can be exploited to advance financial crimes including money laundering (ML), terrorism financing (TF), and proliferation financing (PF) activities.

The Financial Action Task Force also explained that TBML is not the movement of goods, "but rather the movement of money, which the trade transactions facilitate".

Due to the potential TBML activities and tax evasion, the Financial Intelligence Act was amended.

"Such amendment caused clearing agents to be included in Schedule 1 of the act as accountable institutions," explained the FIC.

All agents involved in the clearing and forwarding of cargo as per the Customs and Excise Act, need to register with the FIC and ensure compliance with the Financial Intelligence Act.

The FIC explained that the decision was taken after TBML risks were identified through the national TBML risk assessment and the TBML Typology Study, to prevent abuse of the financial system by clearing agents.

It is now a requirement that clearing agents, prior to registration with the Customs and Excise Directorate: Ministry of Finance, first be registered with the FIC.

However, the question still remains how wire transfers (EFTs) that outwardly appear to be legitimate payments for wholesale goods will be handled in TBML by the Financial Intelligence Centre.