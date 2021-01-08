Nigeria: Petitioners Sue Army, Others, Demand N100m for Unlawful Detention in Borno

8 January 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ndahi Marama

CHIEF of Army Staff, COAS, Lt. General Tukur Buratai; General Officer Commanding 7 Division, Nigerian Army and Attorney General and Minister of Justice, have been sued at the Federal High Court of Nigeria, Maiduguri for illegal detention.

In suit No. FHC/MU/CS/1/2021 is filed by Alhaji Ibrahim Shehu Damakosu and Sabo Yahaya for the enforcement of their fundamental human rights pursuant to Section 46(3) of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

The petitioners are seeking a declaration that the continued detention of the applicants at the detention cell of the 7 Division, Nigerian Army, Maimalari Cantonement, Maiduguri from November 24, 2020 till date without being brought before a competent court for trial is unconstitutional, unlawful, illegal, null and void.

They are also seeking for an order compelling the respondents to either arraign the applicants before a competent court of law to immediately discharge the applicants from unlawful detention forthwith.

The petitioners also seek payment of damages in the sum of N100million, written apology and any further orders as the court may deem fit to make in the circumstances. No date has been fixed for hearing yet.

