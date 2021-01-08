Nigeria: Covid-19 - We Must Be Aggressive in Communication - Boss Mustapha

8 January 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Lawal Sherifat

Chairman, Presidential Task Force PTF on COVID-19 and Secretary to the Government of the Federation SGF, Mr Boss Mustapha, who spoke at a briefing of the Task Force, on Thursday, however, lamented that many Nigerians seeking to travel out of the country are presenting fake test results.

He said: "We must be very aggressive with our communication because we are at a tipping point; the more people are infected, the more the rate of hospitalizations will go up and we will run out of bed spaces and correspondingly, people who have other ailments will not be able to access healthcare.

"So, people will be dying of COVID-19 and people will be dying of other ailments.

"There will be a strain on medical personnel and right now, our medical front-liners are under intense pressure to meet the needs of patients who are infected with COVID-19.

"So, we are at a tipping point and my plea to Nigerians is that we must arrest this transmission and that is why we are looking at developing health regulations which would be of universal applications across all states and we have convinced the states today at our meeting that it must be backed up with enforcement through their local regulations and laws."

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

