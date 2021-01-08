Malawi: Thom Mpinganjira Rejects Fake News Linking Him to DPP Leadership Race - 'No Political Ambitions'

Business mogul Dr. Thomson Frank Mpinganjira who retired from FDH Financial Holdings Limited, 21 years after he started the process of setting up the first ever home grown indigenous Malawian privately owned bank, has rubbished as "fake" reports linking him to the leadership race in the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Social media platforms has been circulating pictures of aspirants to the DPP presidency and Mpinganjira's photo was one of them.

However, in an interview on Friday morning, Mpinganjira said he was not amused to be linked to political leadership contest when he has not aspired.

"This is fake, I am not contesting for any political position in any political party," said the distinguished entrepreneur.

Mpinganjira added: "I am not contesting. I don't have any political ambitions."

He added: "I hold no ambitions to participate in politics."

Mpinganjira is a well-known philanthropist and has been locally and internationally recognized in his personal capacity and as founder of FDH Financial Holdings Limited.

He has been recognized as one of the world's leading and successful professionals and was listed in the MADISONS WHO's WHO of Professionals and in the Sterling Who's Who for Excellent Performance and Achievement and won the Capital Finance International (CFI) Outstanding Corporate Leader Africa Award in 2015 and the Malawi Broadcasting Corporation first Innovations Awards as Large Scale Entrepreneur of the Year in 2016.

Recently the All Africa Business Leaders Awards (AABLA) shortlisted him in the Business Leader of the Year and Entrepreneur of the Year categories for Southern Africa.

Most Malawians remember Mpinganjira for his extraordinary compassion and sense of assisting those less fortunate than himself especially when he took a personal commitment to build a house full with solar lighting for a Dowa woman after her both hands were chopped off by a violent husband and support her livelihood.

He has inspired the present day popular FDH Cares corporate social responsibility program that focusses on health, education and sports development.

Mpinganjira retired at FDH Bank plc after it become the first ever indigenous Malawian privately founded business to be publicly listed. on the Malawi Stock Exchange.

He has since set up the Thomson and Barbara Foundation to help his vision of doing charity and assisting young entrepreneurs.