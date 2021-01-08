Kenya: We Are No Pace Setters - On Form KCB State

Nairobi — Zedekiah Otieno has warned that his KCB side are not merely setting the pace after a blistering start to the Football Kenya Federation Premier League campaign, holding an unbeaten start in five matches.

The bankers have been in blistering form and lead the standings with a maximum 15 points, and head coach 'Zico' has warned anyone thinking they are warming up the king's throne that they are in for a rude shock.

"In athletics we had people like John Ngugi who was running in the 10,000m and he used to run ahead from start to finish. Maybe you can think we are warming up the position, but many people will be surprised. Leicester did it so I don't see why we can't do it in Kenya," Otieno stated.

"As a team we had an objective coming into the league and everybody in the team from the players to coaches and management is aware what those targets were. We are taking a match at a time and working towards achieving our goals," Zico, himself a multiple league winner as Gor Mahia assistant coach added.

The tactician credits the good performance to consistency from the work they put in last year, as well as the meticulous transfer business that landed them several top targets.

They brought on board left back David Owino from Mathare United, Vincent Wasambo from Kariobangi Sharks, Derick Otanga from Wazito, defender Rama Mwenda from Nzoia Sugar as well as Nashon Nanywndo, all who have been crucial so far.

Otanga who was a top gem with Sony Sugar struggled at Wazito, but has rediscovered his form with three goals and an assist in five matches so far.

Victories over Wazito, Bandari, Kakamega Homeboyz, City Stars and Posta Rangers have left the Bankers purring and they hope they can continue in the same form when they take on league first timers Bidco United on Saturday at Kasarani.

Bidco have been a tough nut to crack as they have lost only once, drawing four and losing once as well. KCB and Zico expect a tough duel against The Thika based debutants.

"We know Bidco is a strong team as they even beat us in pre-season matches and we know it will be a tough match," the coach added.