Kenya: Juma Walukhu Appointed Nairobi Water Coach

Veteran coach Juma Walukhu will take charge of league returnees Nairobi Water women's volleyball team during the 2021 Kenya Volleyball Federation National League season set to serve-off this month.

Walukhu will be assisted by Mereza Anyango who worked under Joseph Waiganjo before he was sacked in 2017.

Nairobi Water last featured in the league in 2017 before the team was disbanded due to financial constraints.

Nation Sport understands the team's management picked on the tactician due to his mastery of basics of the sport and prowess at age-group categories.

Walukhu boasts a rich coaching career having been a former national men and women's team coach as well as the sitting volleyball teams.

The tactician is credited for moulding celebrity setter Janet Wanja having introduced her to the sport at a young age at Kahawa Youth as well as Malkia Strikers libero Elizabeth Wanyama.

Walukhu is the father of national team and Kenya Ports Authority libero Sam Juma.

Nairobi Water, who have brought on board setter Gladys Wairimu and middle blocker Modesta Chepchirchir from KCB Women's Volleyball team, are set to begin training on Monday at Uhuru grounds in Jerusalem Estate, Nairobi.

Teams captain Elizabeth Karugu said they are eager to hit the ground running. Karugu said that failure to participate in the league might work for or against them but remains optimistic of a better season.

"We added only two players to the squad we had before it was disbanded and therefore we know each other pretty well. And with the presence of coach Walukhu, there is light at the end of the tunnel," said Karugu.

Nairobi Water start their league campaign against regulars Kenya Pipeline on January 23 before they wrap up the weekend with a tie against Kenya Defence Forces.

Squad

Eliza Karugu, Ruth Jelagat, Noel Sandui, Nancy Mulonza, Rose Wangari, Modesta Chepchirchir, Tarus Jepngetich, Gladys Wairimu, Stephanie Njeri, and Mereza Anyango (coach-cum-player)