Somalia: SNA Kills 8 Alshabaab Fighters in Southern Somalia

The Somali Military has killed at least 8 Alshabab militants including senior Alshabab officials in an operation conducted in Bay region in Southern Somalia, officials confirm.

Military chief General Odawa Yusuf Rageh who spoke to the military radio said 8 militants were killed including an official identified as Mukhtar Niurow in the operation in Dinsor district.

"Eight Alshabab militants were killed including an official in the operation,"Military boss general Odawa Yusuf Rageh said.

The military chief also said that they were aware that the militant were coming to the district.

Somalia's southern and central regions have witnessed clashes between government forces and al-Shabab extremists since the militants were chased out of the capital Mogadishu in August 2011 by Somali army and African Union forces.

The militants have intensified attacks in Somalia despite government forces having made consecutive operations against the Al-Qaeda linked group in recent months in an attempt to uproot al-Shabab.