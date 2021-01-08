Africa: English FA Cup Predictions, Fixtures and Results - Round Three, 8-9 January

8 January 2021
ExtraTime Media (Cape Town)

EPL big guns enter the competition - but where will the upsets be?

The world's most famous domestic knockout competition hots up this weekend, as the English Premier League's 20 clubs enter at the third round stage.

Reigning EPL champions Liverpool are pressed into Friday night action in one of two all-Premier League ties, heading to Aston Villa while Wolves host Crystal Palace.

There are a whopping 21 fixtures on Saturday including last year's winners Arsenal, who welcome Newcastle to the Emirates Stadium in a repeat of the 1998 final.

Manchester United, meanwhile, tackle Championship Watford at Old Trafford, while high-flying Leicester also face second tier opposition when they head across the Midlands to play Stoke.

Giant-killing fans have plenty to get their teeth into, too, starting with National League side Boreham Wood at home to fellow Londoners Millwall.

Yet lower in the pyramid, Chorley of the National League North have a clash with Wayne Rooney's Championship strugglers Derby, who head to Lancashire blighted by a Covid-19 outbreak in their first team squad.

Rooney's boyhood club Everton will have to be on their mettle when Championship Rotherham visit Goodison Park, while Southampton also have a home tie against lower league opposition in Shrewsbury.

There's even a London derby in the west of the capital city, as local rivals QPR and Fulham face off at Loftus Road.

English FA Cup predictions for this week

Prediction methodology explained: The expected win percentage is based off publicly available odds. For example, if a team's odds are 2.30, the expected chance of winning is 43%. If the odds are 1.62 the expected chance of winning is 62% and so on. These are accurate at the time of writing but are subject to change. Where there is no value listed, the odds were not available at the time of writing.

All FA Cup fixtures and results for this weekend

This article first appeared on Extra Time Media and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

