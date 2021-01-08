Liberia: Accountability Problem Hits Buchanan City Corporation, Over Us$100k Yet to Be Accounted for

8 January 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Elton W. Tiah

Buchanan, Grand Bassa — As Liberia strives to fight corruption, accountability seems not to assist at the Buchanan City Corporation as the Mayor Moses Haynes is yet to account for monies received from 'Bollare ' a company paying annual US$100,000 to the City.

Mayor Haynes took over June 4, 2018 from Madam Julia Bono, after being appointed by President George Manneh Weah.

Haynes received Bollare's funding for two years without making a report on how the monies were expanded.

After pressure was mounted by the Civil Society Council of Grand Bassa, the Buchanan City Mayor on Wednesday presented his first report in two years of his leadership, announcing US$113,953.00 as funds received during the year under review.

Mayor Haynes mentioned that Bollare in 2019 paid the amount US$100K to his office, adding that US$$10,000 was paid to the Liberia Revenue Authority and US$ $90,000 was meant for the City Corporation.

"We also received US$14,832.00 from the Government, US$4,560 hall rental and $4,550 as municipal tax collected amounting to the total of US$$113,953.00 during the year under review".

He noted that there were many expenditures made ranging from salaries, generator repairs, Maintenance of City Hall, Purchasing of City Police Uniform amongst others.

After the temporary report was made by Mayor Haynes, Grand Bassa Legislative Caucus Chairman Thomas Alexander Goshua discredited the report and said the report needed further explanation.

