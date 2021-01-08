Liberia Council of Churches Describes Govt Economic Policies As 'Paper Talks' - Says It's Only Intended to Impress the World Bank and the IMF

Monrovia — The Liberia Council of Churches (LCC), through its President, Bishop Kortu K. Brown, has described as mere "paper talks" the economic policies put in place by the Economic Management Team (EMT) of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) led government, headed by the Minister of Finance and Development Planning Samuel Tweah.

According to him, the economic policies being implored by Minister Tweah and others are only intended to impress the International Monetary Fund (IMF), World Bank and other international partners.

He added that these economic policies are not helping to transform the lives of Liberians, particularly the ordinary citizens, but they are only intended to gain favor from these international financial bodies.

Bishop Brown made these comments in an exclusive interview with FrontPage Africa at his offices in Brewerville, outside Monrovia on Thursday, January 7.

He stated that it is sad and regrettable for the country's economic policies to not be able to put food on the table of citizens, especially ordinary Liberians for over three years running now.

"The Samuel Tweah's economic policies are leading us nowhere; it cannot translate to bread and butter on the table of Liberians. Government of Liberia economic policies appears more likely to impress the IMF, World Bank and international community than to transform the lives of ordinary Liberians".

He noted that vast majority of Liberians continue to live in abject poverty as a result of the failure of the government to actualize its economic policies in the interest of the citizenry.

Bishop Brown added that though the IMF and World Bank will make projections that may appear in favor of the country's growth, these international bodies do not feel the pinch of the shattered Liberian economy as compare to the ordinary citizens in the country.

He called on authorities of the country's economic management team not to use these proposals as "conclusions that everything is alright" in Liberia.

He added that the true intend or meaning of these proposals from international financial bodies will be misrepresented if those responsible for the growth of Liberia's economy continue to sit reneging on practicalizing those projections.

"Government of Liberia's practitioners who are in charge of the economy must go beyond just offering theories. It is not the IMF or the World Bank that are eating here every day or having difficulties in sending their children to school; so we should go beyond the World Bank and IMF politics. The IMF and World Bank will make the projections, but we have to work on them. Just talking, talking and talking will not improve the lives of the people".

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Business Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Bishop Brown continued: "The whole day we are hearing the IMF or World Bank; No, it should be what Liberians are saying. What Liberians are saying is that, life is miserable, there have to be concrete steps taken to be able to advance the standard of living. The government must wake up and address the concerns of the people. And this is a challenge of the Weah government-to listen".

He called on the Weah led-administration not to delay in calling on other citizens, with the requisite expertise and regardless of political affiliation, to help resuscitate the declining economy and move the country forward.

"You can't have one person just going around talking about the economy; that's paper talk. Take your microphone on the streets now and ask Liberians how many of them have their children in school; or how many of them can afford their children school fees. The Minister needs to open up and get experts or Liberians who are able to proffer very good suggestions to advance our economy and not trying to do all alone by paper policies. This is not about CDC; it is about Liberia".

Citizens want change

Bishop Brown pointed out that the overwhelming defeat of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) in key counties in Liberia during the just ended senatorial election across Liberia, shows that citizens want a change in the country.

He termed as a "devastating blow" the massive defeat of the governing party.