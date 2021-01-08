Liberia: Man Links Security Assigned to Deputy Inspector General Sediatu Reeves to Attempt to Kill Him

Monrovia — A man who identified himself as Daniel Davies, alias DMX, has accused one of the police officers assigned to the Deputy Inspector General of Police for Administration (101), Sediatu Reeves, of masterminding the cutting of his throat which almost led to his death.

Davies, however, could not provide any tangible evidence to his wild allegation. He, however, explained that the incident occurred at a local bar in Duport Road Community, Paynesville, when an unidentified man who was with the police officer accused his (Davies) friend of touching him - something that led to an argument between both of them.

He narrated that he had gone to intervene and calm down the argument but he realized that the man was bent on being uncompromising.

"I got to know that it was a set-up after I remembered that the Police officer sitting with the guy who was making the claim is assigned to the Deputy Director of Police for Administration, Col. Sadiatu Reeves (101), who is a lover to a former friend of mine, Mr. Joe Kpoto, who and I were former business partners and had fallen off due to misunderstanding," he explained.

He further explained that while he was trying to calm the situation, the friend of the police officer who claimed he was hit let the bar and in no time, he returned with a group of men, most of whom were holding broken bottles and while the confusion was ongoing, his throat was gushed with a broken bottle by the man who felt aggrieved because he was mistakenly hit in the presence of the police officer who was armed, but he stood there and watched without doing anything about it.

He further lamented that as he attempted to flee the scene, the men followed him and smashed his car and also followed him to the ELWA Hospital but were denied entry by the nurses.

He further alleged that prior to the incident, Col. Reeves had threatened to get even with him.

FrontPageAfrica's multiple attempts to get comments from Col. Reeves were futile up to press time on Thursday.

Davies has, however, reported the case to the Liberia National Police and expressed optimism that the government would independently investigate the saga and grant him justice.

