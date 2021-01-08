Liberia: Rep. Fonati Koffa Responds to Critics Citing Regional Politics in His Quest to Be Deputy Speaker - Says It's Not Unprecedented

8 January 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Henry Karmo

Monrovia — Representative J. Fonati Koffa (CDC-District #2 Grand Kru County) is the current chairman of the House Committee on Judiciary who is vying to become the next Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives replacing out going Deputy Speaker Prince Moye.

Moye was elected as Senator for Bong County in the December 8, 2020 Special senatorial Election. Koffa comes to the race with huge influence as a member of the ruling party. His chances of becoming the next Deputy Speaker are high but he stands the challenge of answering or addressing himself to criticism of his attachment to the ruling CDC and a citizen from south-eastern region of Liberia where the President, Speaker, Pro-Tempore are also from.

His critics believe that electing him as the next Deputy Speaker will create a one-party system of governance and a one-sided regional government. Despite these criticisms, Cllr. Koffa is not bothered because, according to him, criticisms made against his bid for the Deputy Speakership are genuine but being a ruling party Deputy Speaker is not unprecedented.

"Most members of the 54th legislature are looking at the issue of who becomes the next Deputy Speaker in the context of balance and not party or region. They are looking for someone who can supplement their leadership. Members of the House of Representatives will be looking for someone who has the political ability to navigate in the legislative and political waters.

"While party and regional balances are something to consider, this is not the first time this will happen. Most recently, the President, the President, Speaker and Pro-Temp were from the Western region with the Vice President from the north. This is not unprecedented, what people are looking for is more effectiveness than regional party balance."

He said, his ambition to contest for the Speakership is an attempt to step his role in the legislative body politics given his capacity and skills to ensure that in the next three years the legislature is effectively that body that builds consensus and passes laws and effectively collaborate with the executive to perform functions that have been delegated to lawmakers by the people.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bobi Wine 'Evacuates' Children As Uganda Govt Cracks Down
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Confusion Over Covid-19 Variant Testing in Namibia
'Grim Milestone' as South Africa Records Deadliest Covid-19 Day

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.