Liberia: Rep. Fonati Koffa Responds to Critics Citing Regional Politics in His Quest to Be Deputy Speaker - Says It's Not Unprecedented

Monrovia — Representative J. Fonati Koffa (CDC-District #2 Grand Kru County) is the current chairman of the House Committee on Judiciary who is vying to become the next Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives replacing out going Deputy Speaker Prince Moye.

Moye was elected as Senator for Bong County in the December 8, 2020 Special senatorial Election. Koffa comes to the race with huge influence as a member of the ruling party. His chances of becoming the next Deputy Speaker are high but he stands the challenge of answering or addressing himself to criticism of his attachment to the ruling CDC and a citizen from south-eastern region of Liberia where the President, Speaker, Pro-Tempore are also from.

His critics believe that electing him as the next Deputy Speaker will create a one-party system of governance and a one-sided regional government. Despite these criticisms, Cllr. Koffa is not bothered because, according to him, criticisms made against his bid for the Deputy Speakership are genuine but being a ruling party Deputy Speaker is not unprecedented.

"Most members of the 54th legislature are looking at the issue of who becomes the next Deputy Speaker in the context of balance and not party or region. They are looking for someone who can supplement their leadership. Members of the House of Representatives will be looking for someone who has the political ability to navigate in the legislative and political waters.

"While party and regional balances are something to consider, this is not the first time this will happen. Most recently, the President, the President, Speaker and Pro-Temp were from the Western region with the Vice President from the north. This is not unprecedented, what people are looking for is more effectiveness than regional party balance."

He said, his ambition to contest for the Speakership is an attempt to step his role in the legislative body politics given his capacity and skills to ensure that in the next three years the legislature is effectively that body that builds consensus and passes laws and effectively collaborate with the executive to perform functions that have been delegated to lawmakers by the people.