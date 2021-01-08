Liberia: The Liberia Baptist Missionary and Educational Convention Debunk Claiming Ownership of Pres. Weah's Jamaica Resort Land

8 January 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Fpa Staff Reporter

Monrovia — the Liberia Baptist Missionary and Educational Convention, Inc. has discredited media reports alleging that one of its auxiliaries - Liberia Baptist Missionary Educational (LBMEC) - is claiming ownership of the four lots of land on which President George Weah's Jamaica Resort is situated.

Jamaica Resort, located in Thinkers Village, is private property belonging to President Weah which he often used for his personal recreation and sometimes hosts cabinet meetings. He owned the property several years before becoming President of Liberia. However, President Weah has been accused of acquiring several properties since becoming President.

Global News Network on Monday reported that the Liberia Baptist Missionary Educational (LBMEC) has launched an investigatory survey by the Baptist Transitional Committee under the leadership of Mr. Nathaniel Blama to reclaim several acres of land allegedly encroached on by property owners including President Weah's Jamaica Resorts, along the highway of the Roberts International Airport (RIA).

The paper claimed that the land was illegally acquired from one Mr. Karnga during the civil war in 1994. The report further averred that the land in question is part of the Liberia Baptist Theological Seminary on RIA highway.

