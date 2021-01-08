Sierra Leone's President Julius Maada Bio Attends Swearing-in of President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana

7 January 2021
Government of Sierra Leone (Freetown)

Accra — His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has joined other colleague heads of state in attendance at the swearing-in ceremony of the President-elect of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Dankwa Addo Akufo-Addo.

"I further solemnly swear that should I at any time break this oath of office I shall submit myself to the laws of the Republic of Ghana and suffer the penalty for it. So, help me God," President Akufo-Addo stated.

In his second inaugural statement, he thanked his colleague heads of state for their attendance, which he referred to as an expression of solidarity. He called on the people of Ghana to participate in governance as citizens and not as spectators. The President also laid out his vision and priority areas for his second term in office.

The Chief Justice of the Republic of Ghana, Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, administered the oath of office to the President and Vice President Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

The swearing-in ceremony marked the start of the second term into office of President Akufo-Addo following the declaration by the Ghana Electoral Commission as winner of the presidential election of Monday 7 December 2020.

