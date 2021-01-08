Egypt: IMF - Egypt's Portfolio Flows 'Recovering'

8 January 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt's portfolio flows are recovering, with reported net inflows of more than $9 billion between June and October--following more than $15 billion in outflows during March/April-- reflecting attractive domestic yields with 90-day T-bills at around 13.5 percent, International Monetary Fund (IMF) said Thursday.

In a report published on Thursday, the IMF said there were early signs of economic recovery as the pandemic-related lockdown measures are being gradually eased.

"Official FX reserves rose to $38.3 billion in October, and the exchange rate has appreciated by some 3 percent between June and November," it said.

It noted that the government has relaxed Covid-19 restrictions, while guidance on risk mitigation measures remains in place, including social distancing and mask wearing.

"International flights have resumed, and tourists are arriving in small numbers," it said.

The IMF lauded Egypt's multi-sectoral adaptation and mitigation plans developed to reduce the country's vulnerability to climate change effects, including sea level rise and extreme weather conditions.

The fuel pricing reform, investment in solar and wind parks, and projects to convert gasoline powered vehicles to natural gas and shift public transport to electricity are expected to promote a green recovery and create jobs over the medium term, it added.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bobi Wine 'Evacuates' Children As Uganda Govt Cracks Down
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Confusion Over Covid-19 Variant Testing in Namibia
'Grim Milestone' as South Africa Records Deadliest Covid-19 Day

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.