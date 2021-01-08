Somalia: Joint Task Force - Quartz Conducts Strike On Al-Shabaab Leaders

7 January 2021
United States Africa Command (Stuttgart)

In coordination with the Federal Government of Somalia, U.S. Africa Command forces conducted one airstrike in the vicinity of Saaxa Weyne, Somalia Jan. 7, 2021.

In coordination with the Federal Government of Somalia, U.S. Africa Command forces conducted one airstrike in the vicinity of Saaxa Weyne, Somalia, Jan. 7, 2021.

Initial assessments indicate the strike killed five al-Shabaab members including the targeted al-Shabaab leaders.

The command's initial assessment is that no civilians were injured or killed as a result of this operation.

"This strike targeted known al-Shabaab leaders who facilitated finance, weapons, fighters, and explosives. One is suspected of being involved in a previous attack against U.S. and Somali forces," said U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Dagvin Anderson, Joint Task Force - Quartz commander. "Our continued disruption of al-Shabaab through persistent strikes shows our ongoing commitment to our partners."

Joint Task Force - Quartz operations support U.S. Africa Command and international efforts that promote a peaceful and stable Somalia. Violent extremist organizations like al-Shabaab present long-term threats to U.S. and regional interests.

