Gambia: IEC Claims Lack of Clearance From Gppa for Disbursement of Funds Derails Voter Registration

7 January 2021
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Ndey Sowe

After mounting pressure from the general public demanding the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) to explain the reason for postponing the voter registration process until further notice, the election body has responded by stating the process is hindered by lack of clearance from Gambia Public Procurement Authority (GPPA) which is required before the release of funds by the Ministry of Finance.

"The IEC is hindered by the lack of clearance from GPPA which is required before the release of funds by the Ministry of Finance," IEC said in a press release.

Following the postponement of the General Registration of Voters of 14th January 2021, IEC stated that they are grappling with logistical challenges in relation to procurement of materials and equipment needed for successful conduct of the voter registration.

The electoral body meanwhile reassured Gambians that the delay in conducting the voter registration exercise would not affect the electoral calendar.

There is still room to conduct the exercise on time, IEC stated.

"In 2011, general registration of voters commerce in May and the Presidential election was held in November: meaning the IEC is on course to conduct a general registration of voter prior to the Presidential election on 4th December, 2021," the IEC dispatch indicated.

Nonetheless, IEC assured to give regular updates on its operations henceforth.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Bobi Wine 'Evacuates' Children As Uganda Govt Cracks Down
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Confusion Over Covid-19 Variant Testing in Namibia
'Grim Milestone' as South Africa Records Deadliest Covid-19 Day

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.