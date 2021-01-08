Namibia: Melisa Poulton and Earth Element Water

We all know the powerful saying 'water is life'.

The element water is deep, reflective and creative, and acclaimed designer Melisa Poulton captures this in her new collection titled 'water'.

Poulton's previous collections are based on different earth elements and for this one she chose the element water.

"I try to base all my collections on earth elements and everything that surrounds me. I try to capture as much inspiration as possible on what I see around me," she says about her new collection.

The collection consists of variations of blue and Poulton dyed the fabric herself. "I tried to create my own unique textile and technique during the dye process. I wanted to create something that looks luxurious and wearable during the sunny season. The collection contains items for people to relax in," she says.

Poulton, however, says when she started working on the collection, she wanted to do an avant-garde collection to showcase her creativity and how creative water can be.

"I later decided to do a collection that is more ready to wear and fresh because I wanted to sell it in The Den and make the garments in different sizes. This collection means a lot to me because I have really put in a lot of effort to complete it," she says.

What stood out for Poulton while working on the collection was dying the fabric. "I hand-dyed the fabric myself. Going forward as a brand, I would like to create my own textiles, which need to become part of the house of Poulton aesthetic. This collection was for me more free, fresh and flowy compared to others that I have done before," Poulton says.

The trendsetter urges designers to be more original and notes that a designer's work gets complicated when clients bring a picture of a design worn by some famous celebrity. "As designers, we should learn to let our clients know what we do and that we are not tailors. When clients come and see me, I let them know that I would need to bring in my own design style and aesthetic in the design. I want to advise designers to work on their aesthetic and design style. We also need to constantly do research and learn new ways to develop our designs, and stay true to our design styles," she says.

Poulton is pleased with the growth of the industry across the country, and wants to see more improvement this year.

"A lot of good has been happening. We have been getting a lot of support from big companies. We now have a fashion museum. We have the fashion council of Namibia working on new projects. There certainly is now much more involvement and this creates more space for our designers. I hope the new year will bring more opportunities for those working in the fashion sector," she says.

Concerning her plans for the year, Poulton says she is working on doing a fashion film. "I will be doing a lot of different fashion videos. The videos will be available on my YouTube channel. I also have a few other projects that I will be working on for 2021, but I don't want to get into it too much. The public should follow me on social media to be updated on what's new," she says.

