Namibia: Katutura Swimming Pool Declared 'Unfit'

6 January 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Mercy Karuuombe

The Namibia Consumer Trust (NCT) says Katutura's public swimming pool has failed to meet the World Health Organisation's standards for hygiene.

The pool is managed and maintained by the City of Windhoek.

Public swimming pools in Windhoek have been closed since last year.

The trust's executive director, Michael Gowaseb, in a press statement released recently said the Katutura swimming pool's water is not fit for public use.

"City officials never conduct community education to educate visitors about safety, the need for personal hygiene, and not to introduce human excrement that can pose a danger to other swimmers through accidental inhalation," he said.

According to the statement, samples of the water were taken for testing at a Windhoek laboratory.

The results confirmed that the swimming pool does not meet safe levels of staphylococcus and pseudomonas bacteria, according to World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines.

"As far as we are concerned, they [the municipality] did not act in an ethical manner over the years, which prompted the test as their conduct could not be trusted," Gowaseb said.

The statement concluded that the NCT does not want the complete closure of the pool, but requests that the City of Windhoek shares periodic test results with the public " . . . and accept the responsibility of putting swimmers at risk as well as loss of life, since it is a public place," he said.

Harold Akwenye, City of Windhoek spokesperson yesterday said the Katutura swimming pool is not the only closed public swimming pool.

"We have closed all pools due to Covid-19 regulations until further notice," Akwenye said.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Bobi Wine 'Evacuates' Children As Uganda Govt Cracks Down
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
WHO Reflects on Covid-19 Outbreak One Year Later
Confusion Over Covid-19 Variant Testing in Namibia

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.