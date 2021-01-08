Namibia: Katutura Swimming Pool Declared 'Unfit'

The Namibia Consumer Trust (NCT) says Katutura's public swimming pool has failed to meet the World Health Organisation's standards for hygiene.

The pool is managed and maintained by the City of Windhoek.

Public swimming pools in Windhoek have been closed since last year.

The trust's executive director, Michael Gowaseb, in a press statement released recently said the Katutura swimming pool's water is not fit for public use.

"City officials never conduct community education to educate visitors about safety, the need for personal hygiene, and not to introduce human excrement that can pose a danger to other swimmers through accidental inhalation," he said.

According to the statement, samples of the water were taken for testing at a Windhoek laboratory.

The results confirmed that the swimming pool does not meet safe levels of staphylococcus and pseudomonas bacteria, according to World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines.

"As far as we are concerned, they [the municipality] did not act in an ethical manner over the years, which prompted the test as their conduct could not be trusted," Gowaseb said.

The statement concluded that the NCT does not want the complete closure of the pool, but requests that the City of Windhoek shares periodic test results with the public " . . . and accept the responsibility of putting swimmers at risk as well as loss of life, since it is a public place," he said.

Harold Akwenye, City of Windhoek spokesperson yesterday said the Katutura swimming pool is not the only closed public swimming pool.

"We have closed all pools due to Covid-19 regulations until further notice," Akwenye said.