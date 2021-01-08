Namibia: Cattle Post Human Remains Identified

THE skeletal human remains found at Omako cattle post in the Okahao constituency of Omusati region on Monday this week have been identified as those of a 57-year-old Wilbard Shikongo Iinekela from Oshukwa village.

Omusati regional commander commissioner Titus Shikongo said Iinekela was mentally challenged.

One of his relatives, Martha Shikongo, told police that Iinekela went missing in December 2019.

A cattle herder who was looking for his stray cattle stumbled onto the remains in the bushes and alerted the police.

"All necessary documentation have already been obtained and arrangements are underway for burial on Tuesday 12 January 2021," Shikongo said.