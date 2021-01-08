Liberia: President Weah in Ghana to Attend Akufo-Addo's Second Term Inauguration

Robertsfield — The Chief Executive George Weah took off Wednesday morning from the Roberts International Airport in Margibi County, bound for the Ghanaian capital, Accra, to join his counterparts from several other African countries and elsewhere, to witness the swearing into office for a second term of President-elect Nana Akufo-Addo on 7 January.

The Minister of National Defense, Maj/Gen. Daniel Ziahnkan (Rtd), and the Managing Director of the National Port Authority, Bill Tweahway, are part of the President's delegation.

President Weah is due to engage in talks with representatives of bilateral organizations and meet President Akufuor-Addo for talks pivotal to Liberia-Ghana relations, the Executive Mansion has said.

Liberia, being the continent's first constitutional republic, shares a strong bilateral friendship and Pan African solidarity with the Republic of Ghana. This can be indicative of the significant contributions and sacrifices that Ghana made during Liberia's struggle to leap out of its civil unrest that lasted for at least 14 years ending in 2003.

Presidential Affairs Minister Nathaniel McGill told Executive Mansion reporters briefly upon take off of the president's flight that: "Ghana has always been a good friend to Liberia... you know, during the war Ghana hosted Liberian refugees - we have a longstanding relationship."

President Weah returns on 11 January, according to Minister of State for Presidential Affairs, McGill who will, in the interim, chair the Cabinet in consultation with Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor and by way of telephone with the President.

On 7 December, Ghanaians went to the polls in presidential and parliamentary elections and re-elected Mr. Akufo-Addo for a second term of office, a result that was soon challenged in the Supreme Court by his main rival John Mahama.

The court, however, later approved Akufo-Addo's victory earlier declared by the country's electoral commission.

The Commission had announced that Akufo-Addo of the National Patriotic Party (NPP) garnered 51.59 per cent of the vote, defeating rival Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) who received 47.36 per cent.