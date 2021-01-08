Ghana: Angola, Ghana Need Streamlining Trade - Diplomat

Accra — Angolan ambassador to Ghana Augusto da Silva Cunha said Wednesday in Accra, Ghana, that trade between the two countries needs to be boosted.

Augusto da Silva Cunha spoke to the press shortly after the arrival of the Angolan Vice President, Bornito de Sousa, in Accra, to attend, on behalf of president João Lourenço, the inauguration ceremony of re-elected President, Nana Akufo -Addo this Thursday.

The Angolan diplomat spoke of the postponement of an Angola/Ghana Joint Commission Meeting planned for February 2021, due to Covid-19.

He said that he hope that the event will take place during the year 2021, with focus on the diplomatic and service passports visa waiver.

According to the diploamt, Angola has much to gain, especially in the agricultural and business sectors, stressing that there are many Angolan and Ghanaian companies interested in exploring both markets, as soon as conditions are favorable.

Ghana maintains excellent relations of friendship and cooperation with Angola, including in the fields of education, environment, aviation, fisheries and hydrocarbons.

Augusto da Silva Cunha spoke to the press shortly after the arrival of the Angolan Vice President, Bornito de Sousa, in Accra, to attend, on behalf of president João Lourenço, the inauguration ceremony of re-elected President, Nana Akufo -Addo this Thursday.

The Angolan diplomat spoke of the postponement of an Angola/Ghana Joint Commission Meeting planned for February 2021, due to Covid-19.

He said that he hope that the event will take place during the year 2021, with focus on the diplomatic and service passports visa waiver.

According to the diploamt, Angola has much to gain, especially in the agricultural and business sectors, stressing that there are many Angolan and Ghanaian companies interested in exploring both markets, as soon as conditions are favorable.

Ghana maintains excellent relations of friendship and cooperation with Angola, including in the fields of education, environment, aviation, fisheries and hydrocarbons.