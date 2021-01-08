Ghana: Akufo-Addo Upbeat for Ghana Second Term

Presidency, Government of Ghana
President Nana Addo Akufo-Addo (file photo).
6 January 2021
CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)
By Russell Adadevoh

Accra — AHEAD of the resumption of his second term, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has pledged to revatilise Ghana's economy against the tide of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

He will be inaugurated in Accra on Thursday, exactly a month after he was re-elected in a closely-contested poll.

Akufo-Addo delivered his State of the Nation Address on the Dissolution of the Seventh Parliament in Accra.

He noted the outbreak of the COVID-19 halted the strong growth shown by the West African country's economy at the end of 2019.

Single digit inflation, reduced fiscal deficits, three consecutive years of primary surpluses, a stable exchange rate, improved current account, strong foreign exchange reserve buffers and reduced lending rates characterized the growth.

"The global pandemic of COVID-19 threatened to derail the progress chalked over the first three years of my administration," the president said.

He noted the COVID-19 led to the revision in GDP growth for 2020, from 6,8 percent to 0,9 percent, and later to 1,9 percent to reflect significant slowdown in economic activities.

Akufo-Addo however said the proactive decisions taken by government to fight the pandemic, as well as revitalise and transform the economy with the GH₵ 100 billion (US$17 billion) Ghana CARES programme, anchored bright prospects for the medium-term.

Launched in 2018, the programme aims to stabilise, revitalise and transform Ghana's economy to create jobs and prosperity over a three-year period.

Meanwhile, Peter Pham, the American special envoy for the Sahel region, is leading a United States delegation to Akufo-Addo's inauguration.

The delegation will include Ambassador to Ghana, Stephanie Sullivan.

The two countries are scheduled to strengthen partnerships in the areas of regional peace and security, economic development and democratic governance.

Read the original article on CAJ News.

More on This
Re-elected Akufo-Addo is Upbeat, Aims to Boost Ghanaian Economy
Opposition Disputes Ghana President Akufo-Addo's Re-Election
President, Opponent Are Neck and Neck in Ghana Election
Ghana Voting Stations Close, Poll Body Aims for Speedy Results
Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: CAJ News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Bobi Wine 'Evacuates' Children As Uganda Govt Cracks Down
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Confusion Over Covid-19 Variant Testing in Namibia
'Grim Milestone' as South Africa Records Deadliest Covid-19 Day

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.