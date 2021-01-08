South Africa: Our Loved Ones Are Shipwrecked in a Chaotic Healthcare System That Has Been Stretched Too Far

7 January 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Andrew Ihsaan Gasnolar

Each day we are battered by the Covid-19 second wave sweeping over the country, threatening our national wellbeing and economy, and the livelihoods of millions of vulnerable South Africans. A crowning indignity is a dysfunctional public healthcare system that compounds the anguish of those who must rely on it to save the lives of their loved ones.

After a brutal, demoralising and exhausting 2020, 2021 finally arrived. However, South Africa was confronted by a new Covid-19 tsunami; a tsunami driven by a new strain, 501Y.V2, and by the inaction, complacency and incompetence of our public representatives and governments.

Field hospitals were shuttered. The photo opportunities from the first coronavirus wave were long forgotten and the public healthcare system was even more fragile, even more stretched, and not fully prepared for this inevitable moment.

Instead, we are confronted by the failures of South Africans to adhere to mitigation measures adopted during various stages of lockdown. And confronted by the inability of South Africa's government to meet the demands of the day.

We are unable to effectively manage a healthcare system that is in desperate need of coordination and project management -- as well as funding, supplies and medical professionals.

My attempts...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

