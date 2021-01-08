South Africa: Out With the Iceberg, in With the Dandelion

opinion

What is it with this rocket obsession? And salads that are ubiquitously lettuce? Who says?

In January 2020 at this time I was very much appreciating my first salad of sweet potato leaves. It also featured some wild fennel and tender chicken under a very cheffy dressing by Jelele Mokhine on the Future Africa campus.

I'd long been a bit dissatisfied with what salads seem to have become, a pile of lettuce leaves. And that we don't look beyond what supermarkets supply us in plastic pillows of mixed lettuce. A tumble into the salad bowl of nothing very interesting except for that third of a leaf of crisp red radicchio they grudgingly like to include.

In 2021, let's pull out some more interesting options. And I don't just mean rocket. One of those see-through pillows is called Mediterranean and in there are a few rocket leaves. People often buy a separate pack of rocket to add to boring salads.

You'd think by the amounts that we use, that rocket is the only leaf for adding a jolt of taste or bitterness. I have nothing against rocket but another sigh of despair that no-one thinks past it. There are more interesting...