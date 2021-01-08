Namibia: A Good Festive Season for Kunene Rhinos

6 January 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Clemans Miyanicwe

Chief executive officer Samson !Uri≠Khob of the Save the Rhino Trust (SRT) on Saturday said no rhinos were poached during the festive season in the Kunene region.

He added no case was reported in the region where the SRT operates between 2017 and April 2020 either.

After the state of emergency came to an end in September last year, four rhinos were, however, poached in the region.

!Uri≠Khob believes the government's Covid-19-related lockdown contributed to this.

"It limits the movement (of people)," he said.

"Curfews and limited gatherings should be in place, and much stricter measures, but not an entire lockdown," !Uri#Khob said.

He said finances would always be a problem for their organisation as some international donors cut funding, but fortunately B2Gold came on board as plans were made to retrench staff.

B2Gold's funding has been of great help to SRT as it enables rhino custodian conservancies to continue with their work, !Uri≠Khob said.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Bobi Wine 'Evacuates' Children As Uganda Govt Cracks Down
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Confusion Over Covid-19 Variant Testing in Namibia
'Grim Milestone' as South Africa Records Deadliest Covid-19 Day

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.