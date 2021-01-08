Cameroon: CHAN Opening Ceremony - Rehearsals Underway

8 January 2021
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

08 janv. 2021 11:49

Laying priority on Cameroon's cultural diversity, the sessions, which began on January 7, 2021, will run until January 14 at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium and its annexes'.

The opening ceremony of the African Nations Championship (CHAN) to be hosted by Cameroon from January 16 to February 7, 2021, needs to be grandiose. It is against this backdrop that official training sessions in the domains of dance, music and scenic display opened on January 7, 2021 at the annex B field of the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium.

Lire aussi : Elections à la CAF : qui sera éligible ?

The first day of this exercise was thorny given the different exigencies put in place by the organisers to see that the ceremony leaves behind traces. First, it was the compulsory entrance checks. Those who did not show proof of being part of the event were not given access. When access was finally given to authorised individuals, they had to go through a Covid-19 check with temperatures taken, hands sanitised and facemasks given. After that checkpoint, one could find mounted tents, which harbours the different sectors of the rehearsal process. That of the production team was at the forefront. A tent where the performers could keep their belongings and that of costumes and props were equally on point.

Lire aussi : Ascension du Mont Cameroun 2021 : les épreuves qualificatives connues

At the stadium, a chorography session was going on. The dancers wore training bibs with numbers inscribed on them. The Show Producer of the opening ceremony, Fabien Mayer says the number is to identify each performer and his or her position on the pitch. He further underlined that they are organising the event in such a way that the cultural values of the different clans of Cameroon will be on the spotlight. This perhaps justify why the dancers, were sub divided into groups like the Fang Beti, Grassfields, Sawa amongst others. The Show Producer equally indicated that all is being done to see that the ceremony gets a global artistic view.

Lire aussi : Chan 2020 : la fièvre monte

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Bobi Wine 'Evacuates' Children As Uganda Govt Cracks Down
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Confusion Over Covid-19 Variant Testing in Namibia
'Grim Milestone' as South Africa Records Deadliest Covid-19 Day

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.