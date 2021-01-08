Cameroon: CHAN 2021 - Teams Submit Final Lists

08 janv. 2021 11:46

To this effect the different participating countries have already named their squads ahead of the 16-nations tournament.

Countries taking part in the sixth edition of the Total African Nations Championship, CHAN, had until midnight January 6, 2021 to submit their final list of players retained for the competition to the Confederation of African Football (CAF). The teams were expected to present the list of 23 players plus additional ten players on their lists.

To this effect, the different participating countries have already named their squads ahead of the 16-nations tournament. The head coach of the local Stallions of Burkina Faso, Seydou Zerbo, has made known a list of 33 players to participate at the sixth edition of the Africa Nations Championship, CHAN 2021. The Stallions are already in Yaounde as they look to participate in the CHAN. The coach of the local Syli has made public a list of 30 players to participate at this year's edition of the CHAN. Kanfory Lappé Bangoura unveiled the list of players on Monday January 4, 2021. The team is expected to leave Togo where they had a friendly encounter en route to Morocco where they have two friendlies against Morocco. Guinea is expected to leave Casablanca on January 13, 2021 straight to Cameroon for the Africa Nations Championship.

The Rwandan Football Federation has announced a Pre-CHAN mini tournament to take place in Rwanda. The mini tournament for CHAN preparation to run from January 7 to 11, 2021, will take place at the Amahoro stadium in Rwanda. Three countries to take part in the CHAN in Cameroon will be part of the mini tournament for CHAN preparation. They are Rwanda, Namibia and Congo. The competition comes on the heels of another pre-CHAN tournament that took place in Cameroon.

Morocco's selection of local players began the final phase of preparations for the upcoming African Nations Championship, on Monday January 4, 2021 at the Mohammed VI Football Complex in Maâmora. The team made up of 34 players is expected to play a pair of friendly games in Morocco as part of the preparations before traveling to Cameroon for the competition on January 13, 2021. The coach of the D.R. Congo Florent Ibenge has summoned 33 players for their last training camp ahead of the CHAN. According to the Congolese football federation, the 33 players are expected to team up at the Béatrice Hôtel de la Gombe on Thursday January 07 and a trip for a pre-CHAN training camp in Tanzania, is scheduled for Friday January 8, 2021.

Less than 10 days to the kick off of CHAN 2021 the head coach of the Intermediate Lions Martin Ndtoungou Mpile has named a 33 man squad for the tournament. Sources close to the team say, the list of players retained for the campaign will be published by FECAFOOT.

