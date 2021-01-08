Cameroon: St Joseph's College Sasse - Fire Consumes St Martins Dormitory

8 January 2021
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Though with heavy material damaged, no injury and loss of human life were recorded in the incident.

A fire outbreak in Saint Joseph's College Sasse has ravaged one of its dormitories. The incident occurred on January 6, 2021 at 9: 30 am when students and teachers were in their classrooms as teaching and learning unfolded. The affected dormitory is called St. Martins Dormitory which is host to 65 students.

There were no injuries and loss of human life recorded, the Principal, Reverend Father Armstrong Ndi stated in a communique. However, the material damage was enormous as most of the students' belongings and the dormitory went into flames. He further added that based on preliminary assessment, they suspected the fire emanated from an electrical fault in the dormitory.

The fire was brought under control thanks to the timely intervention of the Fire Fighting Brigade of SONARA and the Military. The Chief Shepherd of the Diocese of Buea, Bishop Michael Miabesue Bibi, visited the school and comforted the students' body and administration. Former students' association of Saint Joseph's College Sasse known as SOBANS also rushed to the scene to assess the damage.

