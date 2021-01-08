South Africa: Deputy Minister David Mahlobo Tests Positive for Coronavirus Covid-19

press release

The Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation, Mr David Mahlobo has tested positive for Covid-19. He received his results today, 07 January 2021.

This was the Deputy Minister's first test to be conducted since the outbreak of the virus in South Africa in March 2020.

Deputy Minister Mahlobo remains in good spirits and is in self-quarantine at home. All those who have been in contact with him will also self-isolate in their respective homes.

As South Africa is currently undergoing the second wave of the pandemic, we wish Deputy Minister Mahlobo as well as the thousands of South Africans who are battling this disease a speedy recovery.

We further send our sincerest condolences to those who lost their loved ones to this disease.

As President Ramaphosa said during his last address to the nation, "We can and will defeat this pandemic, but only if we each play our part." It is therefore crucial that we continue to follow all health protocols of regularly washing/sanitising our hands, wearing a mask that covers both nose and mouth and practicing physical distancing at all times.