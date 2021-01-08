Ghana: Mahama Congratulates Bagbin As Speaker ... Calls for Investigation Into Uproar in Parlaiment

Former President John Dramani Mahama has congratulated veteran law maker, AlbanSumana Kingsford Bagbin, on his election as the Speaker of the Eighth Parliament of the Fourth Republic.

He said the election of the former Member of Parliament (MP) for Nadowli Kaleo was a reflection of the robust democracy the country could have and how compromise could further solidify self- rule.

"The election of Speaker Bagbin affirms what a great democracy we can build for ourselves and how dialogue and consensus building can make us even stronger as a nation", he said in a tweet yesterday.

Mr Bagbin of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), who is one of the longest serving MPs was elected at dawn yesterday after a closely contested and chaotic election in parliament.

He polled 138 votes to beat, Professor Mike Aaron Oquaye, Speaker of the SeventhParliament, who garnered 136 votes in the election with one spoilt ballot.

Mr Bagbin becomes the first speaker to be elected from an opposition party in the annals of the country.

According to Former President Mahama, albeit the events of the Eve and morning of January 7, 2020, was a great occasion for the country's democracy, it was day of "infamy, which will go down as a low point in our democratic practice."

"The attempt to snatch ballot papers by the MP-elect for Tema West and the invasion of the Chamber by armed military personnel are images one had never expected to see in our Fourth Republican Parliament.

"The recent use of the military in civil democratic processes has become a major worry and gives the impression that this administration is continually seeking to resurrect the exorcised ghosts of our military past", he said.

Former President Mahama, therefore, urged the leadership of parliament to conduct an investigation into the two incidents and sanction those responsible accordingly.

He congratulated the leadership of the NDC Caucus and the Caucus members for their dedication and commitment.