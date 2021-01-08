Ghana: AfCFTA - Laws On Trade and Investments Must Be Harmonised

8 January 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The President of the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA), Dr Joseph Obeng, has expressed concern about possible trade tensions among respective signatories to the single continental trade market if existing laws on trade and investment from these respective economies are not harmonised.

"We have no clue about the customs procedures and infrastructure to facilitate tariff-free trade - this is troubling, especially when customs procedures are the heart of this single market arrangement," he said.

All 54 countries who have signed up to the single market possess individual trade and investment laws.

Ethiopia, for example, prohibited foreign investment in its financial sector, a potential breach of AfCFTA rules.

Ghana too prohibits retail trade of foreigners in its local market, another breach of AfCFTA rules.

"As a result, the secretariat could see a flurry of legal challenges from countries on behalf of their corporations," Dr Obeng added.

Meanwhile, the Ghana International Trade Commission (GITC) has called for patience even as the AfCFTA Secretariat completes negotiations on common tariffs, trade and investment laws.

"Rome was not built in a day. It was best for this single market initiative to have been implemented now than have it delayed over resolvable issues as this. Patience is what we need from trading economies and signatories to this agreement," he stated on joy news.

The International Monetary Fund in its Staff Discussion Notes published on May 13, 2020 projects that although the implementation of some operational aspects of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) has been temporarily suspended, the agreement would be very important element to support post-pandemic recovery and to foster economic growth in the medium term in sub-Saharan Africa through the creation of larger and more integrated markets and the promotion of intra-continental trade.

Importantly, the implementation of the AfCFTA will also reduce uncertainty on trading relations within the continent, which--together with an expanded and more integrated market--would foster both domestic and foreign direct investment and help boost economic activity as countries emerge from the pandemic.

For the Secretary-General of the AfCFTA, 2021 sets a new milestone in the economic history of Africa's trade eco-space.

"Today, we not only celebrate the start of a new year but today, we give Africa a new beginning, with the start of trading as a free trade area under the AfCFTA," Wamkele Mene stated

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Bobi Wine 'Evacuates' Children As Uganda Govt Cracks Down
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Confusion Over Covid-19 Variant Testing in Namibia
'Grim Milestone' as South Africa Records Deadliest Covid-19 Day

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.