Namibia: Hugely Music Goes 'Huge'

After more than three years in the music industry, kwaito, hip-hop and sambo trio Hugely Music finally released a debut album 'Brothers In Music' recently.

The group's name comes from the word 'hugely', which means huge.

The group was formed in 2018 at Mwadikange Kaulinge Senior Secondary School and consists of three members - Shikongo Frenandos Sunday (better known as Santos), Hamutenya Hosea (better known as Mzee) and Ndishimonima Nghiluwa (better known as Ottorizo).

They released their first single 'Eendjodi' in 2019, and a while later released a video clip 'Monika na Martha', which went viral, bringing the group fame across the country.

"In secondary school, we were in the same class from 2017 to 2018. We all loved music and decided to form the group. Before we formed the group we were singing in the choir at school and also at church," Santos said.

The album contains 12 songs, and the group did not feature any artists.

Santos said they did not team up with other artists because the project was done during the lockdown period and some artists were not available at that time. "Before we released the album, our vision was to release our first album without any collaborations. For the album, each member wanted to write his own history and share it with the world. On our next album there will be a feature," he said.

Some of the songs on the album that are already trendy among fans are 'Eendjodi' and 'Kashipu'. 'Eendjodi' encourages hard work to make one's dreams a reality, while 'Kashipu' tells how difficult life can be, especially as an orphan. The song urges listeners to stay positive and keep going despite encountering difficulties.

Mzee said working on the album was not a walk in the park. "We found it very difficult working on the album. There was no one to lean on. We did not have a sponsor to fund our studio sessions, but we are thankful that producers were willing to give us a discount. We hustled very hard just to release the album," Mzee said.

While working on the album, they all learned the importance of teamwork, Mzee said. "We noticed that three heads are better than one. Things went much faster because if one person was not able to do something, then another one was able to do it quickly. As a team, we always shared our ideas to bring the best to the album," Mzee said.