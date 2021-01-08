Namibia: Armyworm Threatens Omusati Crops

OSHIKUKU constituency councillor Matheus Gabriel yesterday said an invasion of armyworms is threatening to create food shortages in his constituency.

He said seven villages in the Oshikuku constituency have reported an outbreak of the plague.

Gabriel said he received a first report on the matter on 1 January this year.

The worms have been reported at the Embumba South, Epumbu lyaKashaishe, Iikokola yaMbolongo, Uukwaniita, Oshuuli, Okantaya and Oningila villages, he said.

"I have visited some of the villages with agricultural technicians, and we are waiting for a response from Windhoek," Gabriel said.

When The Namibian visited Lukas Uunona (71), a farmer at Epumba village, the worms were all over his mahangu field and his house.

Uunona said he saw the worms on Christmas Day, when they were still feeding on mopani trees.

His wife, Albertina, said she is afraid the worms will destroy their crops.

Albertina fears the worms may carry bacteria and viruses.

Andreas Shintama, the chairperson of the Omusati Regional Council, said he was not aware of armyworms in the region.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform's spokesperson, Jona Musheko, said he has not received a report on armyworms.