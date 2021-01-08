Malawi: MRA Unveils 'Kuiphula NDI Lisiti Langa' Campaign

Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) has unveiled 'Kuiphula ndi lisiti langa' campaign from January to March this year to encourage consumers to demand Electronic Fiscal Device (EFD) receipts for every transaction made to enhance collection of Value Added Tax (VAT).

MRA Deputy Commissioner General, Henry Ngutwa, disclosed Tuesday during the launch of the campaign at Msonkho House in Blantyre.

Ngutwa said MRA believes that consumers are the best inspectors in Malawi in enforcing the compliance of EFD, a machine which plays a crucial role in assisting the authority to account for VAT to enable government accomplish development programs.

"Since the introduction of EFDs in 2014, some business operators have installed the machine and are using it correctly all the time while others are using EFD machine selectively, thereby breaking the law," said Ngutwa.

He said there is need for Malawians to take collective responsibility in informing the revenue authority on the EFD compliance.

"Since MRA officers are not in every corner to enforce the compliance, we need the general public to join us in this noble cause by acting swiftly to inform MRA by dialing 0885514939 or 0885514934 on where you have not been issued with an EFD receipt or where you have not been issued with a correct receipt," he added.

The Deputy Commissioner General assured Malawians that the revenue authority will reward with cash anyone that will give information of any trader that fails to issue the correct EFD receipt.

"MRA officials will come with speed to verify the offence and one will get the cash reward of K40, 000 on the same day upon the proof of the offence," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Ngutwa, therefore, encouraged Malawians to embrace the culture of demanding and issuing EFD receipts to sustain the voluntary compliance in the charging and remittance of VAT.

MRA Head of Corporate Affairs, Steven Kapoloma said the campaign will run from January 11 to March 31, targeting central business areas of Blantyre, Lilongwe, Mzuzu and Zomba.

"Initially, the campaign will from next week target Blantyre and Limbe while other areas will follow.

"During the campaign, buyers will be sensitised on the importance of demanding EFD receipts and also remind VAT registered businesses of their obligation to issue EFD receipt for every sale," he said, adding that offenders will be taken to court for breaking regulations.

He then reminded VAT registered traders to comply with the quest, saying that failure to do so would attract a penalty of K500, 000.