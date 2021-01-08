Malawi: MRA Unveils 'Kuiphula NDI Lisiti Langa' Campaign

6 January 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Memory Chatonda

Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) has unveiled 'Kuiphula ndi lisiti langa' campaign from January to March this year to encourage consumers to demand Electronic Fiscal Device (EFD) receipts for every transaction made to enhance collection of Value Added Tax (VAT).

MRA Deputy Commissioner General, Henry Ngutwa, disclosed Tuesday during the launch of the campaign at Msonkho House in Blantyre.

Ngutwa said MRA believes that consumers are the best inspectors in Malawi in enforcing the compliance of EFD, a machine which plays a crucial role in assisting the authority to account for VAT to enable government accomplish development programs.

"Since the introduction of EFDs in 2014, some business operators have installed the machine and are using it correctly all the time while others are using EFD machine selectively, thereby breaking the law," said Ngutwa.

He said there is need for Malawians to take collective responsibility in informing the revenue authority on the EFD compliance.

"Since MRA officers are not in every corner to enforce the compliance, we need the general public to join us in this noble cause by acting swiftly to inform MRA by dialing 0885514939 or 0885514934 on where you have not been issued with an EFD receipt or where you have not been issued with a correct receipt," he added.

The Deputy Commissioner General assured Malawians that the revenue authority will reward with cash anyone that will give information of any trader that fails to issue the correct EFD receipt.

"MRA officials will come with speed to verify the offence and one will get the cash reward of K40, 000 on the same day upon the proof of the offence," he said.

Ngutwa, therefore, encouraged Malawians to embrace the culture of demanding and issuing EFD receipts to sustain the voluntary compliance in the charging and remittance of VAT.

MRA Head of Corporate Affairs, Steven Kapoloma said the campaign will run from January 11 to March 31, targeting central business areas of Blantyre, Lilongwe, Mzuzu and Zomba.

"Initially, the campaign will from next week target Blantyre and Limbe while other areas will follow.

"During the campaign, buyers will be sensitised on the importance of demanding EFD receipts and also remind VAT registered businesses of their obligation to issue EFD receipt for every sale," he said, adding that offenders will be taken to court for breaking regulations.

He then reminded VAT registered traders to comply with the quest, saying that failure to do so would attract a penalty of K500, 000.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Bobi Wine 'Evacuates' Children As Uganda Govt Cracks Down
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Confusion Over Covid-19 Variant Testing in Namibia
One Million Doses of Covid-19 Vaccine Secured for South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.