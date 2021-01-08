Malawi: Peoples Awards Spar City Centre Competition Winner

6 January 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By MC Donald Chapalapata

Peoples Trading Centre (PTC) under the SPAR franchise has handed over a mountain bike to the winner of SPAR City Centre festive competition in Lilongwe.

Spar City Centre Store Manager Charles Matita presented the bike to the winner Matilda Namondwe on Monday.

In an interview People's Marketing and Communications Manager Chiku Kaphuka said the just ended year was tough for business but thanks their customers for demonstrating loyalty to the brand.

"It was fitting for PTC to give back and appreciate their unwavering support," said Kaphuka.

On her part, Namondwe thanked PTC for running the competition during the festive season.

"I feel so happy and I am over the moon to be the 2020 SPAR City Centre mountain bike competition winner. It is a dream come true and I owe it to God. All in all, I commend SPAR City Centre for the great initiative this past festive season. This bike is my New Year's present," said Namondwe.

To enter the competition that run from 24 December to 31 December 2020, a customer was required to buy goods worth a minimum of K30,000 at the Spar City Centre store in Lilongwe.

