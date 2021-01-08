Zimbabwe: Rains Leave Trail of Destruction in Chivi

6 January 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By George Maponga

Heavy rains have spawned a humanitarian crisis in Chivi where homes and infrastructure such as bridges have been destroyed across the district over the past week.

Chivi is one of the districts that has been at the receiving end of incessant rains over the past two weeks culminating in the destruction of houses in its northern and southern parts.

Almost 12 homesteads had several houses destroyed in Gororo communal lands and Nyahombe in the southern fringes of the district prompting the local Civil Protection Committee (CPC) to press an alert button.

Several houses were also destroyed in the Vuranda area of Madamombe in Chivi North where villagers also lost food stocks after they were submerged in flood waters.

District Development Coordinator and CPU chair Mr Innocent Matingwina said affected families would soon start getting food rations.

"We have activated our disaster teams here after heavy rains destroyed houses at several homesteads including washing away food stocks so we have engaged the Social Welfare Department to provide food relief to those affected," said Mr Matingwina.

"Those that were already on the Department of Social Welfare food assistance scheme before disaster struck will get double rations. I am happy that we have scores of tents that we received from CPU which we intend to give to those in needy after being left completely homeless."

He said communities in Nyahombe and Shindi in southern Chivi had been cut-off and were finding it hard to move from point A to point B after at least three bridges were swept away by flood waters. The destruction means its now a nightmare to get transport in those areas.

"We have engaged DDF via the Minister of State and Provincial Affairs and Devolution's offices to make sure the damaged bridges are urgently rehabilitated so that lives of people in those areas are not seriously affected."

Besides Chivi, the incessant rains have also left a trail of destruction in other low-lying districts such as Mwenezi and Chiredzi.

Government and its partners have been providing flood victims with food and shelter.

Read the original article on The Herald.

