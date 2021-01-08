Namibia: Canjulo Excels At Northern Tigers Gala

6 January 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)

One of Namibia's top junior swimmers, Jose Canjulo, excelled with some superb performances at the Northern Tigers Gala in Pretoria last month.

The 15-year-old Canjulo won three gold, three silver and one bronze medal in the boys 14-15 year age group, while he also produced the best junior performance at the gala, after obtaining 649 Fina points for his 100m freestyle winning time of 54,27 seconds.

With that time he qualified for the Junior World Championships, while he also achieved junior world qualifying times in the 50m butterfly and the 100m butterfly, which amounted to 609 Fina points for both events.

Besides his 100m freestyle gold, Canjulo also won gold medals in the 200m individual medley with a time of 2:15,84, and 200m freestyle with a time of 2:00,64.

He won silver medals in the 100m butterfly in 58,89 seconds; the 50m butterfly in 26,27 seconds, which was also a new Namibian age group record, and the 50m backstroke in a time of 28,77 seconds.

His solitary bronze medal came in the 400m freestyle which he completed in a time of 4:31,89.

Canjulo, meanwhile, has joined the Aqua Swimming Club in Windhoek after his training programme at Tuks Swimming Club in Pretoria was interrupted through the Covid-19 pandemic.

Canjulo has continued training over the festive period under the watchful eye of coach Jean Michael Leitner, as he prepares for the new swimming season.

