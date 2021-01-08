Namibia: Soweto Clinic Staff On Lunch As Patients Wait

Patients awaiting treatment at the Katutura Health Centre in Soweto, Windhoek, say they are fed up with the clinic staff going on lunch while they wait for service.

"As soon as it was 13h00, they all just walked out and said they were going for lunch," a patient, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told The Namibian on Monday.

Patients say this is a daily practice.

The Namibian visited the centre on Monday during lunch hour and witnessed patients waiting in long queues while some staff members sat enjoying their lunch.

"Things need to change. We cannot keep getting such treatment at our public health facilities. Is it not possible for the staff to take turns when going for lunch so we are not left waiting during lunch?" Another patient asked.

A nurse in charge at the clinic, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the staff members are supposed to take turns during lunch. However, when asked why this was not being practised, she said it was not her place to comment.

"Please call the people in charge," she said.

The Ministry of Health and Social Services executive director, Ben Nangombe, said what the staff members at the health centre are doing is not right. He said, according to the rules and regulations in place, they are supposed to take turns during lunch.

"No health facility should be left unattended at any time. Staff are required to take lunch in turns, not all at once," Nangombe said.

Nangombe added that he will look into the matter with the regional council and address the situation.