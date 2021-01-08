Namibia: Soweto Clinic Staff On Lunch As Patients Wait

6 January 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Matty Kaminzi

Patients awaiting treatment at the Katutura Health Centre in Soweto, Windhoek, say they are fed up with the clinic staff going on lunch while they wait for service.

"As soon as it was 13h00, they all just walked out and said they were going for lunch," a patient, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told The Namibian on Monday.

Patients say this is a daily practice.

The Namibian visited the centre on Monday during lunch hour and witnessed patients waiting in long queues while some staff members sat enjoying their lunch.

"Things need to change. We cannot keep getting such treatment at our public health facilities. Is it not possible for the staff to take turns when going for lunch so we are not left waiting during lunch?" Another patient asked.

A nurse in charge at the clinic, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the staff members are supposed to take turns during lunch. However, when asked why this was not being practised, she said it was not her place to comment.

"Please call the people in charge," she said.

The Ministry of Health and Social Services executive director, Ben Nangombe, said what the staff members at the health centre are doing is not right. He said, according to the rules and regulations in place, they are supposed to take turns during lunch.

"No health facility should be left unattended at any time. Staff are required to take lunch in turns, not all at once," Nangombe said.

Nangombe added that he will look into the matter with the regional council and address the situation.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Bobi Wine 'Evacuates' Children As Uganda Govt Cracks Down
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Confusion Over Covid-19 Variant Testing in Namibia
WHO Reflects on Covid-19 Outbreak One Year Later

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.